Bison transfers planned for US park, Indian reservation

“In our creation story, buffalo and humans emerged from the same place," Little Elk said. “At one point they took care of us, and now it's our turn to take care of them. ... When the buffalo is stronger, we will be stronger as well."

The transfers are being coordinated with the U.S. Department of Interior.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Thursday announced a 10-year initiative to advance bison restoration efforts that have been slowed by worries about the animals spreading disease and opposition from some ranchers, who see bison as potential competition for grazing space.

As many as 30 million to 60 million bison once roamed across most of North America, according to federal wildlife officials. Mass slaughters drove them to near extinction by the late 1800s. Today there are roughly 11,000 wild bison on public lands in 12 states.

Details on where the animals would come from were still being worked out. The U.S. government manages bison herds in Yellowstone National Park, Wind Cave National Park, Montana's National Bison Range and other locations.

Yellowstone is home to one of the largest remnant populations of the animals. Park administrators have been trying for years to expand a program to send portions of those bison herds to tribes or other suitable locations.

Hundreds of thousands of bison that have been interbred with cattle are raised on private ranches in the U.S. and Canada for their meat.

