Black bear killed near Dayton

SHERIDAN (WNE) — A young male black bear was shot and killed at a rural residence outside Dayton June 23.

The bear had made multiple visits to the residence during the day and night of June 22, entering the garage, damaging a barbecue grill, attempting to get inside the home and climbing on a vehicle.

The homeowner had tried unsuccessfully to discourage the bear but it returned repeatedly to the home and a neighboring residence over several hours.

WGFD personnel and a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the homeowner’s report on the evening of June 22 and set a trap to remove the bear. Game and Fish and the homeowner discussed options for protecting people and property if the bear returned.

The bear avoided the trap, making additional attempts to enter the home throughout the night and damaged construction equipment housed on-site.

The bear reappeared mid-morning June 23 and was behaving aggressively. A construction worker at the residence shot it after it continued to approach him and others as they yelled and tried to scare the bear away.

“The bear’s aggressive behavior was unusual and posed a threat to human safety,” said Sheridan Region Wildlife Supervisor Craig Smith. “It showed no fear of humans and was very bold in its effort to get into the garage and residence.”

