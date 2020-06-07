Black bear research yields results, continues across Wyoming

In the hierarchy of carnivores in Wyoming, black bears rarely make the list.
Debates rage at local and national levels about grizzly bears and wolves. Mountain lions make headlines less often but still find themselves at the center of research and discussion.
Black bears though, they’re often just not talked about outside of hunting season unless one of the creatures saunters into town and learns how to open car doors to find snacks.
Even research for the animals has historically been next to nothing in Wyoming. But that changed in 2015 when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department started a statewide survey effort to better estimate how many black bears roam Wyoming’s mountains.
“What we originally set out to do was make this part of a routine population monitoring protocol similar to deer, elk, pronghorn and everything else that has a routine protocol to inform our management decisions,” said Dan Bjornlie, a large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
And what researchers found in two mountain ranges has, in fact, changed the way black bears are being managed by increasing the number of bears allowed to be killed during hunting season in one and decreasing them in another.
As Game and Fish continues to trap, sedate and place collars on bears in more Wyoming ranges, another project is also underway to understand how bears behave around bear bait during hunting seasons.
“It’s been a big deal for us,” said Joe Kondelis, president of the Western Bear Foundation. “Not a lot of people understand how cool it is to be doing a black bear study in the Lower 48. Money goes elsewhere and black bears get overlooked.”
***
Black bear populations hadn’t been surveyed in Wyoming before partly because black bears aren’t easy to survey. Big game animals like elk, antelope, deer and bighorn sheep tend to group up in the winters. Biologists fly over those groups, count the animals and use a series of complex equations to arrive at population estimates.
Bears, on the other hand, just aren’t that social. They rarely interact with one another outside of the brevity of mating season and when mothers are with their cubs. They’re largely secretive animals, spending their time in forests with the exceptional jaunt through prairie.
Game and Fish used methods honed on grizzly bear research and began in 2015 in the Wyoming Range. They trapped black bears using snares or by baiting big, green metal cages. Once trapped, a black bear is drugged, examined and fitted with an ear tag and radio transmitting collar. Even with the baited traps, a successful season in the Wyoming Range included finding seven bears.
The second year, biologists collected hair samples by building a barbed wire corral of sorts about knee-high with blood scent in the middle. When the bear climbed over the barbed wire to inspect the blood, it left behind some hair samples.
That information together – the hair and data from collars – placed into an even more complicated series of equations, helped bear managers arrive at population estimates.
What they found in the Wyoming Range was that bear numbers were lower than previously believed.
Traditionally, results of hunting season had been used to set quotas. Male bears tend to be less wary than females, the theory went, and so were more likely to go to bear bait and be killed. If most hunters are killing female bears, or young male bears, then it meant that most of the male bears, particularly adult male bears, had already been killed, Bjornlie said. Those numbers are looked at over an average of years before setting hunting seasons.
In the Grays River drainage in the Wyoming Range, that theory proved true. Hunters were killing more and more females and concerns among the hunting community and biologists were that seasons were too high. When biologists began trapping and following bears and comparing it to hair snare DNA information, they found that was, in fact, the case. Quotas for bears in the Wyoming Range have since been dropped.
But in the Sierra Madre Range that wasn’t quite right. Females and subadults were being killed at bait sites, but biologists found in their monitoring that populations were higher than previously thought. As a result, bear hunting quotas were increased slightly.
As biologists move into the Big Horn and Laramie ranges next, the story may become a little more complex.
***
For years, bear hunters with cameras at their bait sites have told wildlife biologists and managers that the big male bears aren’t coming during the day, they’re wandering to sites at night out of shooting hours, Bjornlie said. It is the young adults and females that visit more during the day.
It made sense, but it also begged the question: How are black bears prioritizing food? Are big males sitting on robust berry patches forcing young males and females to find food elsewhere? Are big males able to ignore those bait barrels or only visit them under the cover of darkness?
A team of researchers from the University of Wyoming and Game and Fish are setting out to find answers.
“I think we could very easily come to a situation where it depends, and the contextualization on the ‘depends’ statement could be the interesting piece,” said Joe Holbrook, a UW assistant professor working on the project with a graduate student.
“Very few have tried to understand the nuance of the bait site and amount of bait and frequency of the bait deployed.”
Baiting bears is controversial in the West. Montana doesn’t allow it and environmental groups are suing the federal government over the ability for hunters to use bait sites in grizzly bear habitat in Wyoming and Idaho. The groups say baiting black bears has resulted in an increased killing of grizzly bears. Bear hunting groups say bear baiting is the only way bears can successfully be hunted in some areas, and is another management tool for Game and Fish to control black bear numbers.
What this project will do, in combination with continued monitoring, is give Game and Fish and black bear groups like the Western Bear Foundation — which is helping pay for the surveys — a better understanding of black bears in Wyoming.
“Then maybe we need longer seasons or shorter ones or bear bait allowed in more areas so we can harvest in some units,” Kondelis said. “It will give us more to go on.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.