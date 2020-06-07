Black bear research yields results, continues across Wyoming

As biologists move into the Big Horn and Laramie ranges next, the story may become a little more complex.

***

For years, bear hunters with cameras at their bait sites have told wildlife biologists and managers that the big male bears aren’t coming during the day, they’re wandering to sites at night out of shooting hours, Bjornlie said. It is the young adults and females that visit more during the day.

It made sense, but it also begged the question: How are black bears prioritizing food? Are big males sitting on robust berry patches forcing young males and females to find food elsewhere? Are big males able to ignore those bait barrels or only visit them under the cover of darkness?

A team of researchers from the University of Wyoming and Game and Fish are setting out to find answers.

“I think we could very easily come to a situation where it depends, and the contextualization on the ‘depends’ statement could be the interesting piece,” said Joe Holbrook, a UW assistant professor working on the project with a graduate student.

“Very few have tried to understand the nuance of the bait site and amount of bait and frequency of the bait deployed.”