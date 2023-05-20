Some Wyoming residents could see their gas bills go up next year.

Black Hills Corp. announced Thursday that its Wyoming natural gas utility subsidiary Black Hills Wyoming Gas, which does business as Black Hills Energy, has asked state regulators to approve a price hike that could cost the average household another $6.74 a month starting in early 2024.

That represents an increase of about 7.5% percent. The average home uses about 65 Therms of gas per month, which costs roughly $89.83, the utility’s website says.

Monthly increases for other customer classes are projected to be as follows:

small general customers could expect an increase of 7%, or about $14;

medium general service could expect an increase of 6%, or about $59; and

large general service could expect an increase of 5%, or about $359.

Together, the adjustment would raise base rates by a total of $19.3 million monthly. According to its website, Black Hills Wyoming Gas serves about 133,000 Wyoming homes and businesses in 56 communities.

The company said revenue made from the hike will go toward maintaining infrastructure across the state.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to keep our customers safe and warm by providing reliable energy when our customers need it,” Dustin McKen, director of Wyoming operations for Black Hills Energy, said in a Thursday announcement. “It’s therefore our responsibility to consistently and prudently make critical investments on behalf of our customers to support the safety and reliability of our natural gas system.”

The Office of Consumer Advocate, an independent division of the Public Service Commission created to represent utility customers’ interests, plans to intervene in the request, according to Administrator Anthony Ornelas.

That’s pretty common when utilities ask to raise prices — Ornelas said the office is currently an intervenor in eight or nine other cases.

“We do a holistic look at the utility, including where their revenues are in the revenue projections, to figure out if what they have requested is reasonable, and to make recommendations where we feel changes are needed,” he said.

It’ll be up to the Public Service Commission to decide whether or not to approve or deny the hike.

When requests like these are filed, the commission sends out public notices in every county that'd be impacted, Ornelas said. Anyone who wants to intervene in the case (like the Office of Consumer Advocate) then has 30 days to let the Public Service Commission know they want to join.

“If an individual owner or customer does not want to intervene and go through the formal process, they can file a public comment with the Wyoming Public Service Commission at any time via their website,” Ornelas said.

Members of the public can also offer comment at public hearings for rate cases.

Utilities companies tend to request rate adjustments every two to three years, Ornelas said. Black Hills Wyoming Gas’ last general rate increase was in 2019, which at the time was expected to bring in an additional $13.3 million in revenue for the utility.

The Public Service Commission also allowed Black Hills Wyoming Gas to create an additional charge on utility bills (known as a rider) to pay for improvements to aging gas infrastructure. That program was known as the Wyoming Integrity Rider.

In its announcement Thursday, Black Hills Energy said that the 2019 adjustment allowed it to complete $140 million in infrastructure improvements.

“These critical projects were required to support the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas and transportation services and meet compliance requirements of state and federal regulations,” the announcement said.

On Thursday, Black Hills Wyoming Gas asked the state to extend the rider, which is now set to expire this year.

The Public Service Commission is expected to make a decision on the case in the next 10 months.