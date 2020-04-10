Bleizeffer: It’s time for Wyoming to face the truth

The pitfalls of a fossil-fueled economy, however, are no mystery. No other state in the nation had a more narrow economy than Wyoming, focusing on coal, oil and natural gas. Those industries were already stumbling toward new lows before the COVID-19 pandemic tightened the screws. What faces the state’s leaders now is finding a new economic base — shifting from supporting an industry to supporting its towns and counties.

So far, that doesn’t appear to be happening. New Mexico has launched an ambitious strategy to divest from coal-fired power while providing financial aid to communities to prepare for the transition away from coal. In Wyoming, lawmakers pitched legislation to penalize utilities for using renewable energy. Wyoming lawmakers passed a bill requiring utilities to install financially risky carbon-capture systems, allowing each utility to recover up to $1 billion in carbon capture capital from ratepayers.

Colorado recently established a “Just Transition” collaboration and a fund to help coal communities reorient toward a sustainable future without coal. In Wyoming, lawmakers floated a raft of bills this winter that come to the aid of the coal industry itself, offering up an estimated $48 million in benefits and expenditures while offering little in direct aid to coal workers. “I keep wondering if all our politicians are behind the curve when it comes to public opinion,” said Larry Wolfe, a longtime energy-industry attorney and lobbyist in the state. “I think the people who live in these communities know their future is in serious doubt if they’re mining coal or operating a coal-fired power plant, or their livelihood is dependent on all the ancillary industries.” Ben Alexander is senior program adviser at the Resources Legacy Fund, a nonprofit conservation group with bases in California and Montana. A few years ago, he set out to find modern-day examples of energy-dependent communities in the West that are finding success in building a new local economy.