Casper could see as much as a foot of snow midweek as a winter storm projected to bring wind and whiteout conditions barrels down on Wyoming.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning for much of central and southern Wyoming, including a blizzard warning covering Rawlins, Medicine Bow, Rock Springs and Jeffrey City.

Snowfall totals could range from 5 to 9 inches in Dubois to up to 3 feet in eastern parts of the Wind River Mountains, according to National Weather Service estimates.

Projections show Casper experiencing somewhere between 6 inches to a foot of snow over the two days, according to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni will also see similar snowfall.

Alongside the pounding snow, which is set to hit the Tetons as a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour over Monday night, wind will make for dangerous travel conditions.

Gusts up to 45 miles per hour will lead to drifting snow and reduced visibility along roads, according to the National Weather Service.

In southern Wyoming and at higher elevations, wind could reach 50 to 65 miles per hour.

“Strong winds will create local whiteout conditions, making travel very difficult and likely impossible Tuesday through Wednesday,” the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said in an emergency management news release Sunday.

Temperatures are also forecast to plunge Tuesday evening continuing into Thursday.

In central and eastern Wyoming, overnight lows Wednesday will range from around minus 10 to minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chills reaching 35 below zero in some areas.

Those temperatures can cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.

Daily highs will remain in the single digits and teens through Thursday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation shared warnings Monday on its Facebook page telling travelers to change their plans and warning of extreme road impacts and potential closures.

In a video, the Department of Transportation said the I-25 corridor would be affected through Thursday afternoon, while I-80 will experience weather impacts into Friday.

I-80 was closed Monday afternoon from Rock Springs to Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes. The Department of Transportation was working to open the highway so that travelers could move before expected closures later in the week, the department said on Facebook.

Natrona County School District's inclement weather team has been monitoring the approaching storm, Tanya Southerland, the spokesperson for the district, said in a news release.

If schools close this week, classes will continue online, Southerland said.

“Schools are proactively sending home technology with students each day in preparation for any potential temporary virtual learning days,” Southerland said in the release. “If NCSD identifies an inclement weather day this week, it will be a temporary virtual learning day.”

Gov. Mark Gordon urged Wyoming livestock producers to take precautions ahead of the winter weather. Gordon announced Monday his intent to request a disaster designation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture following the storm.

“We are well aware of the cumulative impacts this winter has brought to our ag producers,” Gordon said in a news release. “The State of Wyoming is already at work with partners, including the United States Department of Agriculture and Farm Service Agency, to determine losses, the period of impact and the geographic scale of impact due to these extraordinary conditions.”

With the inclement weather nearing Casper and predicted to cause major disruptions, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office encouraged residents to prepare.

“It is paramount that our community plans ahead and are prepared for this significant winter storm,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its news release. “Expect to alter or even cancel your travel plans through most of the upcoming week. If roads are closed due to weather, do not attempt to drive around road closure barriers.”

Drivers should check weather and road conditions before they leave their homes and build in additional time to their commutes, the sheriff’s office said.

If people do need to leave their homes, they should have a full cellphone battery and an emergency vehicle kit with a blanket, flares, phone charger and sand or cat litter for traction, among other supplies.

“Emergency vehicle kits save lives,” the sheriff’s office said. “Prepare your home and family, your pets, and your livestock for these extreme conditions.”

The midweek storm follows a high wind warning from the National Weather Service on Monday night into Tuesday afternoon that forecast gusts of up to 80 miles per hour at higher elevations.

