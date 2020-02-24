Blizzard closes 100 miles of Interstate 80; high winds, snow return to Wyoming
  • Updated
Interstate 80 closure

Interstate 80 closed Monday morning between Rawlins and Laramie. 

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

A new storm swept into Wyoming on Monday, prompting a blizzard warning in Carbon County and high winds and snow elsewhere. 

A 100-mile stretch of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie closed Monday morning. Authorities haven't given an estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

Blizzard conditions, with winds as high as 50 mph and blowing snow, were forecast for the Interstate 80 corridor between Rawlins and Arlington, according to the National Weather Service. That blizzard warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Monday. 

The weather service has also issued high wind warnings for Johnson Count in northern Wyoming and in southeastern Wyoming. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are forecast. 

High winds are also affecting travel along interstates 25 and 90. Interstate 25 is closed to light and high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland. Interstate 90, meanwhile, between Sheridan and Buffalo. 

Blowing snow was also reported in northeastern Wyoming on Monday morning by the weather service office in Rapid City, South Dakota. 

