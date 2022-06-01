BLM acquisition unlocks thousands of acres, new stretch of North Platte near Casper

The Bureau of Land Management acquired 35,670 acres of private land southwest of Casper that will expand access to public lands and the North Platte River near Alcova Reservoir, the agency announced Wednesday.

The agency’s purchase of Marton Ranch, which borders 8.8 miles of the North Platte east of Alcova, will enable anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts to reach a new stretch of popular fly-fishing waters.

Federal ownership of the property also creates a 118-square-mile block of contiguous public land that connects 40,000 acres of formerly unreachable state and federal lands.

The agency’s largest land purchase in Wyoming to date was aided by the Conservation Fund, a national environmental group that bought the ranch and later transferred it to the BLM. It’s also part of the Biden administration’s America the Beautiful Initiative — also known as 30x30 — to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

“This acquisition marks a big step forward for improving public access,” and is a “unique opportunity to conserve crucial wildlife habitat at a landscape scale,” BLM High Plains district manager Kevin Christensen said in a statement.

More than 4 million acres of Wyoming’s public lands are landlocked by private lands and inaccessible, according to a report released in April by onX. Four nonresident hunters were found not guilty of trespass in a closely followed case last month after they crossed from one parcel of public land to another bordered on all sides by private property — a controversial practice known as corner crossing.

The BLM will manage the ranch like adjacent lands, aiming to “protect wildlife habitats and other resources while promoting recreation,” until it completes a site-specific public planning process.

“The BLM works hard to provide additional access to previously inaccessible public lands by working with partner organizations like The Conservation Fund and through the Land and Water Conservation Fund,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a statement. “We are so grateful for these partnerships that allow us to conserve and expand access to public lands for many generations to come.”

