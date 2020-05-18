BLM collecting public feedback on effort to expand state's pipeline infrastructure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Bureau of Land Management announced last week it will hold two virtual public meetings about the proposed Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative, an effort to expand the state’s pipeline infrastructure and help companies transport oil and gas products.

Both sessions will take place on Thursday, May 28. The first session is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 5-7 p.m. Registration is required to attend online.

The agency intends to answer questions the public has about the pipeline or federal regulatory processes to help inform their future comments. Though questions and answers exchanged during the sessions will be published on the BLM’s website, they will not be entered into the project record as formal comments.

“These virtual meetings are designed to provide an overview of the project and our draft alternatives, which will hopefully be valuable for the public in submitting comments to the BLM,” said Duane Spencer, the acting state director for Wyoming’s BLM. “We encourage all interested in the project to attend.”