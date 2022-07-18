BLM declares fire restrictions for more Wyoming counties

With especially hot and dry weather descending on Wyoming, the BLM on Tuesday began fire restrictions for its land in Campbell County. On Friday, the same rules go into effect on BLM land in Weston and Cook counties, according to a Monday press release.

The “Stage 1” fire protections limit public activity on BLM land. They’re put in place when the agency determines there is significant risk of wildfires, the agency said in a Monday news release. Temperatures have remained in the 90s for an extended period of time in Wyoming. Combined with dry and windy conditions, they’ve raised the fire danger of late.

Fire restrictions on BLM lands have already gone into effect in other Wyoming counties including Natrona, Converse and Platte.

Under the restrictions:

starting fires or keeping a fire going is prohibited, except at provided fire grates at recreation sites. Fires within “fully enclosed” stoves with 1/4 inch spark arrestor screens — which keep sparks from jumping out — are OK. Cooking with fully enclosed grills or pressurized liquid or gas stoves is also allowed;

smoking is forbidden except in enclosed vehicles and buildings, and designated recreation sites. In barren areas at least 3 feet wide with no flammable materials is OK, too;

visitors cannot use chainsaws without spark arrestors approved by the United States Department of Agriculture or the Society of Automotive Engineers. They’ll also need a chemical fire extinguisher at least 8 ounces in capacity, and a round-point shovel at least 36 inches long; and

operating tools that use open flames — like welders or acetylenes — is prohibited except in cleared areas at least 10 feet wide. Having a chemical fire extinguisher at least 8 ounces in capacity on hand is also required.

Visitors to BLM land must observe additional year-round rules to prevent wildfires, which forbid:

use of fireworks;

shooting incendiary or tracer rounds in firearms;

burning any “tire, wire, magnesium” or any other explosive or “hazardous” materials;

using explosives, incendiary or pyrotechnic devices of any kind; and

off-road vehicles without properly installed spark arrestors

People who defy these restrictions could be found in violation of federal law — and face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.