BLM to round up half of Wyoming's wild horses

The Bureau of Land Management will round up most wild horses in five herd management areas in southwestern Wyoming, beginning as soon as Oct. 7, the agency said Friday.

It expects to remove roughly 4,300 of the estimated 5,105 wild horses living in the Great Divide Basin, Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, White Mountain and Little Colorado herd management areas, home to most of Wyoming’s approximately 7,700 wild horses.

Removed horses will be “freeze branded, vaccinated, dewormed and given a Coggins test,” a blood test for viral Equine Infectious Anemia, according to Friday’s statement. Officials will then return about 800 of the removed horses to the range, administering temporary fertility controls to all returned mares, in an effort to reduce the wild horse population in those areas to a target of 1,550–2,145. The remaining 3,500 will be adopted out, pending medical and behavioral clearance.

The BLM is following a Trump-era goal of gathering as many as 31,000 Western wild horses by the end of fiscal year 2022, potentially dropping the total count below 56,000, E&E News reported last month.

