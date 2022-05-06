BLM wild horse plan would mean substantial reduction in population

The Bureau of Land Management is one step closer to finalizing a substantial reduction in wild horses in southwestern Wyoming that has been the subject of dispute for years.

Its final proposal, released Friday, closely resembles the draft plan completed in January 2020. And while ranching groups are satisfied with the agency’s recommendations, wild horse advocates are not.

Under the BLM’s existing standards, the wild horse population across the four herd management areas in question should remain between 1,481 and 2,065, with 251-365 horses in Salt Wells Creek, 415-600 in Great Divide Basin, 610-800 in Adobe Town and 205-300 in White Mountain.

The new recommendations would reduce that total to between 464 and 836 wild horses, with zero in Salt Wells Creek, Great Divide Basin and parts of Adobe Town, and 259-536 in the remaining portion of Adobe Town.

In a reversal from the 2020 draft, the appropriate population for the White Mountain herd — home to the Pilot Butte Wild Horse Scenic Loop — would remain unchanged, and the horses would not be prevented from reproducing.

The agency will hold a 30-day public comment period and may make changes accordingly before it adopts the new regulations.

Late last year, in its largest-ever horse gather, the BLM reduced the number of wild horses at the four management areas from an estimated 5,105 to roughly 1,565 — a population within the current management range. If the agency’s new plan is approved, it is expected to remove as many as two-thirds of the remaining horses.

The changes are the result of a 2013 legal agreement between the BLM and the Rock Springs Grazing Association. The BLM agreed to the terms after the grazing association sued the agency in an effort to force it to remove wild horses from private lands.

“I think that this is a step in the right direction,” said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. He said the group, which was involved in negotiating the 2013 deal, was pleased to see so many horses removed from the management areas this fall.

“Certainly, the process has taken far too long,” he said, but nearly a decade in, he hopes the wait is almost over.

Wild horse advocacy groups, meanwhile, aren’t backing down. The American Wild Horse Campaign, which has repeatedly sued for expanded horse protections, on Friday called Wyoming’s latest proposal an “eradication plan” for the iconic Western animals.

“We definitely have concerns about the legality of it,” said Suzanne Roy, the group’s executive director. “And we’re looking at our options.”

