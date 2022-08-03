Bloom advisories issued for 14 bodies of water

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has issued harmful algal bloom advisories for 14 bodies of water in Wyoming.

The blooms have become more of a problem across the country in recent years as climate change raises water temperatures, making it easier for the organisms that cause the blooms to grow. The organisms also thrive in environments laden with nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, which can come from sources like manure or fertilizer.

Under those conditions, the unassuming scum floating on the surface of a lake or a pond can produce toxins in high enough concentrations to harm people, pets and ecosystems. Cyanotoxins, which come from cyanobacteria, are usually the toxins found in freshwater algal blooms.

People can be exposed to the toxins from swimming in or drinking water with harmful algae or inhaling them nearby. Eating fish and other animals that have been exposed can also be harmful.

Symptoms caused by the toxins range from rashes to gastrointestinal problems and can be severe enough to cause hospitalization. Dogs and other pets that encounter the toxins may also become sick or die.

State prepares to take on another summer of harmful algae blooms Wyoming regulators have started working out their monitoring strategy months before the first blooms emerge.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality started tracking harmful algal blooms across the state in 2017. As it refines its monitoring strategy, it has identified a higher number of blooms every year.

"We'll continue to learn more as time goes on and we build our data set at these individual water bodies," Lindsay Patterson, surface water quality standards supervisor at the Department of Environmental Quality, said during a public meeting on bloom management in March.

This year's first bloom advisories began in late spring. The agency issued the first toxin advisory, a higher-risk designation, for Goshen Hole Reservoir last week.

Other bodies of water under a bloom advisory include: Big Sandy Reservoir, Boysen Reservoir, Diamond Lake (Bosier Reservoir), Eden Reservoir, West Granite Springs Reservoir, Leazenby Lake (Hundred Springs Reservoir), Miller Lake, Saratoga Lake, Toltec Reservoir, Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 and Woodruff Narrows Reservoir. Another eight bodies of water are currently under investigation.

"We're slowly getting additional signage, more permanent signage, placed at water bodies," Patterson said in March.

The agency also asks the public to report suspected harmful blooms and illnesses that may have been caused by the toxins.

Members of the public can check the department's bloom advisory map before going swimming and look out while recreating for posted signs warning of toxin risk.