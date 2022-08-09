Bob Beck, news director of Wyoming Public Radio, to retire in October

Bob Beck, the longtime head of Wyoming Public Radio’s news department, announced Monday that he plans to retire in October.

“Thanks to our listeners, reporters, interns and everyone who made this such an enjoyable ride,” Beck said in a tweet relaying the news.

He’ll be relocating to Syracuse with his fiancee, who’s accepted a job with the State University of New York.

Beck’s been at Wyoming Public Radio for 34 years.

When he joined the station in 1988, he was the only professional newscaster there. He had a team of four of five interns and part-time staffers working under him.

Under his guidance, the station was able to build up its staff and expand its programming, slowly but surely. And that's what’s changed the most, Beck said.

“We have people spread out across the state,” he said. “And it's almost sometimes a wealth of information.”

He first got into broadcasting back in high school, in his native Wheaton, Illinois. He covered a few local sports games with WETN, a radio station affiliated with Wheaton College.

“I couldn't have been more terrible,” he recalled. “But it was a lot of fun.”

He went on to major in radio-television at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. A job with radio station KROE in Sheridan was what brought him to Wyoming.

Over the course of his decades-long career, Beck's become intimately familiar with the state and its people.

Two of the most memorable stories he covered were also some of the most horrific: the murder of Matthew Shepard in Laramie, and the drunk driver that crashed into a bus carrying the University of Wyoming’s cross-country team, killing eight of its members.

Beck's covered the Wyoming Legislature longer than any other broadcaster. He was there when Wyoming reformed its education funding and when lawmakers voted to make Martin Luther King Jr. Day a state holiday in 1990 (under the condition that it also be recognized as Wyoming Equality Day). He's reported on six governors, and watched as both Dick and Liz Cheney become national figures.

"Covering Wyoming is unique, a big small town in many ways," he said. "And so you do tend to know the people you're covering pretty well."

On one particularly slow day, he got a group of kids sitting in the House gallery to do the Wave.

“I did get in big trouble with the doorman,” he said. “He sort of yelled at me, ‘I thought you were more professional than that!’”

Many former staffers at Wyoming Public Radio have gone on to do big things at news outlets across the country. That's one of the things Beck is most proud of, he said. Sometimes he'll hear old friends pop up on national radio programs.

“There was one time I actually heard four of our people — one of our reporters and three alums on the network on the same night,” he said.

Wyoming Public Radio hasn’t announced who will fill Beck’s shoes yet. But he has a feeling plenty of people will be interested in the position.

He's not sure what he'll do in Syracuse — pursue some hobbies, maybe get involved with a nonprofit or in politics. He might even return to his roots: local sports broadcasting. Whatever the case, he's going to take it easy for a while.

“I wouldn’t mind just being numb for a few months,” he said.

He has a couple more months with Wyoming Public Radio, so listeners will be able to catch him on the air a few more times.