Body of missing hiker found in Park County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An irrigation worker found the body of a missing hiker Tuesday in the Heart Mountain Canal in Park County, authorities said.

Michael Alan Shotts, 50, was found dead three days after he was last seen heading to Hayden Arch Bridge to walk his dogs, the Park County Sheriff's Office said. The exact cause of death is unknown, but authorities don't suspect foul play.

The Park County Sheriff's Office received a report of the overdue hiker on Sunday. Shotts' wife awoke that morning and discovered he had not returned home the night before. She found their two dogs wandering outside his truck at Hayden Arch Bridge.

Park County Search and Rescue began looking for Shott on Sunday. The searches on Sunday and Monday included multiple crews and dog teams.

The irrigation worker found Shotts' body in the canal at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday and then contacted the Park County Sheriff's Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 8 Angry 1