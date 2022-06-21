Bomb threat prompts evacuation in downtown Laramie

A bomb threat prompted police to evacuate a block of downtown Laramie on Tuesday evening.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area around Second Street and Ivinson Avenue as they worked to "mitigate a bomb threat," according to a Laramie Police Department Facebook post.

The post indicated people in the area had been evacuated from the 200 block of South Second Street.

"We appreciate your patience with the road closures," the post states. "Persons in the immediate threat area have been evacuated."

Police said at about 7:15 p.m. the area was clear and safe.

