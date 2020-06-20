‘Booze Fairies’ raise spirits with spirits

TORRINGTON – Ashley McDonnell could have been loading up for the college rager to end all college ragers.
She stepped up to the counter at J&B Liquor with more booze than you’d find at many small town bars. There was a 12-pack craft beer sampler, Freakshow wine, 1800 tequila, Sailor Jerry rum, Bacardi vodka, Crown Royal whisky and well over a dozen ‘shooters’ – the small bottles you’d find on an airplane – of various liquors and liqueurs.
That was just her first load – but that’s a typical trip to the store for one of Goshen County’s ‘Booze Fairies.’
McDonnell and Ashley Winter are the founders of You’ve Been Boozed Goshen County - one of the fastest-growing local groups on Facebook, with a mission to lift people’s spirits – with spirits.
The group members post their names and favorite alcoholic beverages, and their name is assigned to a ‘Booze Fairy,’ who purchases the goods and delivers them. Each member of the group has to agree to be a Booze Fairy before they’re allowed to join the group.
As of press time, the group’s membership had surged past 800 members, and tidy baskets of liquid joy have been showing up on doorsteps all over the county.
“A lot of people said it has boosted their spirits,” Winter said.
It’s something fun, McDonnell said, in a day and age where there is so much turmoil in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest.
“It’s just something fun to do, especially around this when small businesses are impacted and everyone is cooped up in their house,” McDonnell said. “Everybody is all bummed and stressed and it has become so awesome.
“It’s so fun to give instead of receive,” she added.
The local group was formed when McDonnell joined a similar Facebook group based in Scottsbluff, Neb. In short order, she and Winter decided to bring the notion to Goshen County.
While the group’s main focus is fun and generosity, the founders said they also hope the dollars spent on the booze, baskets, snacks and other trinkets will provide a boost for struggling small businesses. Some of them are even on board with the Booze Fairies – J&B Liquor and the 307 Bar and Grill liquor store have decided to run specials for group members.
If every person in the group spends just $20 in the local economy, that alone will provide an economic $17,000 boost.
“That can make a big difference,” Winter said. So far, it’s working.
“I didn’t really imagine it would take off,” McDonnell said. “I even had somebody message me who worked at the dollar store and they said their shelves are empty because everyone is going in there. They’re out of coolers, they’re out of baskets – I mean everything.”
While some fairies get elaborate with their baskets, McDonnell said like any other gift, the thought counts so much more.
“It doesn’t matter how much you spend,” she said. “You can get a six-pack of beer and put a bow on it. It’s whatever you can afford. Some of the baskets are elaborate.”
The group has expanded, too. There’s a list for birthday baskets, as well as Father’s Day baskets to pay tribute to dads. McDonnell said her kids got jealous of her baskets and wanted their own. A new group, Goshen County Fun Fairy, was created, which organizes toy and candy drops for kids – booze-free, of course. Winter said she’s reviewed messages from people in Platte County and several other communities who would like to start a similar group in their town.
“It just makes people feel special,” Winter said.
