‘Booze Fairies’ raise spirits with spirits

It’s something fun, McDonnell said, in a day and age where there is so much turmoil in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest.

“It’s just something fun to do, especially around this when small businesses are impacted and everyone is cooped up in their house,” McDonnell said. “Everybody is all bummed and stressed and it has become so awesome.

“It’s so fun to give instead of receive,” she added.

The local group was formed when McDonnell joined a similar Facebook group based in Scottsbluff, Neb. In short order, she and Winter decided to bring the notion to Goshen County.

While the group’s main focus is fun and generosity, the founders said they also hope the dollars spent on the booze, baskets, snacks and other trinkets will provide a boost for struggling small businesses. Some of them are even on board with the Booze Fairies – J&B Liquor and the 307 Bar and Grill liquor store have decided to run specials for group members.

If every person in the group spends just $20 in the local economy, that alone will provide an economic $17,000 boost.

“That can make a big difference,” Winter said. So far, it’s working.