Boy killed in motorcycle accident

RIVERTON (WNE) — A 10-year-old Pavillion boy died Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision in rural Fremont County.

Officials said the boy was operating a motorcycle that collided with an F150 pickup at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Gabes Road southeast of Pavillion.

The reporting party said the incident involved a vehicle and a “dirt bike,” with the “conscious” rider possibly having suffered a broken leg.

Both vehicles were still on scene, according to the initial report.

An ambulance responded along with law enforcement and firefighters, and officials said the boy was taken to SageWest Health Care at Riverton, where he later died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

“This is a very devastating incident for everyone involved, and to the entire community as a whole,” Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said Wednesday.

He would not release further details Wednesday – including the identities of those involved in the incident.

The collision and fatality remain under investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff ’s Office and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, with assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0