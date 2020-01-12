Boys basketball scores
Saturday

Class 2A

Wind River 46, Greybull 42

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett 72, Midwest 21

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Guernsey 36

Inter-class

Cody 76, Wyoming Indian 66

Rocky Mountain 35, Lovell 27

Interstate

Gering, Neb. 44, Newcastle 21

Taco John's Invite

Sheridan 67, Evanston 48

Rock Springs 55, Pine Bluffs 53

Wheatland 70, Lusk 44

Kelly Walsh 55, Laramie 52

Lander 71, Natrona County 62

Cheyenne East 69, Alliance, Neb. 53

Cheyenne Central 67, Riverton 25

Cheyenne South 67, Green River 64

Powder River Classic

Big Horn 61, Glenrock 36

Sundance 40, Arvada-Clearmont 15

Gillette JV 64, Moorcroft 35

Wright at Kaycee, (n)

Thunder Basin JV 68, Tongue River 56

Pinedale Winter Classic

Lyman 73, Douglas 61

Rawlins 53, Thermopolis 37

Buffalo 74, Big Piney 41

Worland 56, Mountain View 46

Douglas 65, Pinedale 55

Buffalo 70, Lyman 38

Rawlins 48, Mountain View 46

Worland 73, Big Piney 56

Pinedale 61, Thermopolis 50

Fossil Classic

Kemmerer 45, Rock River 31

Cokeville 74, Star Valley sophs 43

Snake River 48, Jackson sophs 19

Jackson sophs 53, Rock River 20

Snake River 57, Star Valley sophs 50

