Boys basketball scores

Saturday
Class 2A
Wind River 46, Greybull 42
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett 72, Midwest 21
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Guernsey 36
Inter-class
Cody 76, Wyoming Indian 66
Rocky Mountain 35, Lovell 27
Interstate
Gering, Neb. 44, Newcastle 21
Taco John's Invite
Sheridan 67, Evanston 48
Rock Springs 55, Pine Bluffs 53
Wheatland 70, Lusk 44
Kelly Walsh 55, Laramie 52
Lander 71, Natrona County 62
Cheyenne East 69, Alliance, Neb. 53
Cheyenne Central 67, Riverton 25
Cheyenne South 67, Green River 64
Powder River Classic
Big Horn 61, Glenrock 36
Sundance 40, Arvada-Clearmont 15
Gillette JV 64, Moorcroft 35
Wright at Kaycee, (n)
Thunder Basin JV 68, Tongue River 56
Pinedale Winter Classic
Lyman 73, Douglas 61
Rawlins 53, Thermopolis 37
Buffalo 74, Big Piney 41
Worland 56, Mountain View 46
Douglas 65, Pinedale 55
Buffalo 70, Lyman 38
Rawlins 48, Mountain View 46
Worland 73, Big Piney 56
Pinedale 61, Thermopolis 50
Fossil Classic
Kemmerer 45, Rock River 31
Cokeville 74, Star Valley sophs 43
Snake River 48, Jackson sophs 19
Jackson sophs 53, Rock River 20
Snake River 57, Star Valley sophs 50