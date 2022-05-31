Breached natural gas line intensified Mills apartment fire

Natural gas from a breached line intensified a massive fire that destroyed an unoccupied Mills apartment building in March, the town's fire chief said Tuesday in a statement.

The fire was caused by "combustible materials" stacked too close to a heater, officials announced a few weeks after the March 4 fire. But the fire were further stoked when flames breached a natural gas line supplying a heater and ignited the escaping gas.

Because the fire was gas fed, the water initially used by crews had little impact, Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay wrote in a statement.

High winds also contributed to the fire's severity, fire officials said in March. There was no evidence of arson.

Despite the size of the blaze, no one was injured. The building was still under construction at the time of the blaze.

Fire crews used 2.66 million gallons of water to control the fire, Gay wrote. For context, the city of Mills stores 4 million gallons of water, and in the worst-case scenario on a summer day, the municipality may go through 1.5 million gallons.

It took crews 26 hours to contain the fire. The amount of water needed for the job presented challenges to the city's water supply.

"Due to the large volumes of water used for suppression efforts, the Mills water system went into alarm and fire flows needed to be reduced for a short amount of time until crews could change from the low-pressure system to the high-pressure system, preventing the City from having to issue a boil order for its residence," Gay wrote. "This allowed the water system to operate normally and not enter into failsafe mode."

The fire claimed the entire building on Poison Spider Road and Falcon Avenue near the Maverik in Mills. It was about 90% finished with its construction, and had planned to welcome residents as soon as mid-April.

A second building in the Cornerstone apartment complex was not affected by the fire.

