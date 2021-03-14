'Brick by brick': Wyoming lays foundation in Year 1 of the Jeff Linder era

“You could see, especially after we got beat by San Diego State the first time, just the sense of urgency in practice went up a notch,” Linder said. “It’s not necessarily with the way you move, but just the way you communicate and the intensity and the intent that every possession requires in order to be a championship-level team. It’s not built in a day. It’s not built over a month. It’s not built over a year.”

All of that youth means the Cowboys have a nucleus of players that figures to build together for a while. Even this year’s team is in line to return intact. In theory, every Division I team can say that since the NCAA has granted eligibility relief to all winter-sport athletes, including seniors that could elect to return for another season of competition.

Some seniors, though, figure to move on with their careers after having already spent four or five years in college, but UW doesn’t have a single senior on its roster that has that decision looming. So barring any transfers, all of the Cowboys’ significant contributors will return next season.

“For us, we’re excited because it means we’re all just going to be able to grow together again,” DuSell said. “Better chemistry. Everything like that. I think for everybody else, it’s really scary for the rest of this league because of how good we can really be.”