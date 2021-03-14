'Brick by brick': Wyoming lays foundation in Year 1 of the Jeff Linder era

LARAMIE — The way Jeff Linder and his players see it, Wyoming’s men’s basketball program is building a house. They plan on going big with it.
“One day after another, just brick by brick,” freshman guard Xavier DuSell said. “And one day you’re going to look up, and you’re going to have a mansion.”
The finished product is going to take some time, but the Cowboys laid the foundation this season. Turns out it was sturdier than most expected.
Year 1 of the Linder era ended for the Cowboys in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals Thursday with their near upset of top-seeded San Diego State, but not before surpassing the preseason prognostications. Picked to finish ninth during the regular season by league media, UW was the tournament’s No. 8 seed and finished with 14 wins, nearly matching their combined win total the previous two seasons (17) en route to its first winning season since the 2017-18 campaign.
“There’s hope,” said Linder, who replaced Allen Edwards last spring after four seasons at Northern Colorado. “Guys like (Hunter) Maldo(nado) and (Hunter) Thompson, who’ve gone through some tough times, I think they see hope. They see there’s light at the end of the tunnel, and sometimes it’s hard to see that. But when you go and you play a game like that against a team like that, you sit there and say ‘OK, we’re close.’”
While having a few veterans like Maldonado (12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists) and Thompson (7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds) — the old men on the team as redshirt juniors — certainly helped, the Cowboys did it with one of the youngest rosters in Division I basketball. The coaching change brought with it heavy roster turnover as Linder brought in his guys, including three junior college transfers (Drew LaMont left the program after five games) and four freshmen in DuSell, point guard Marcus Williams, forward Jeremiah Oden and center Graham Ike.
Add the only other two holdovers from the previous season, guards Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II, and 66% of UW’s rotation consisted of freshmen and sophomores. Williams, DuSell and Ike made up 60% of the Cowboys’ starting five. By the time the season was over, freshmen had accounted for 44% of UW’s points.
Williams, who finished as the Cowboys’ leading scorer (14.8), was the Mountain West’s unanimous Freshman of the Year. DuSell was the Cowboys’ top 3-pointer shooter (45.6%). And Ike burst onto the college scene after returning from an ACL injury he sustained during his senior year of high school to give the Cowboys the true post presence they’d been lacking, averaging 11.2 point and 5.4 rebounds over the final 12 games.
“Just the amount of experience we were able to gather from this year, I think it will really help us into the years to come because nothing we see is going to surprise us,” DuSell said. “The Utah States in this league, the San Diego States, we were able to feel what that’s like to play against those types of teams. I just feel like it’s only up from here really.”
The season didn’t come without its share of growing pains.
Linder talked throughout the season about his young team needing to develop the right kind of discipline, effort and practice habits that he believes will ultimately make the Cowboys a contender again in the Mountain West, something he had to practice patience with as the Cowboys showed their age at times. That was particularly true on the defensive end of the floor, which proved to be UW’s Achilles’ heel.
The Cowboys surrendered the second-most points in the conference (75.5 per game), and only Air Force allowed opponents to shoot at a higher clip (47.8%). It cost UW early in the non-conference schedule when the Cowboys coughed up a 21-point, second-half lead in a home loss to Texas Southern. In league play, UW went 0-7 against the top four teams during the regular season with those losses coming by an average of 17.7 points.
“That’s why it’s tough to win with freshmen,” Linder said. “Probably considering how much we have won with freshmen, it’s a testament to their talent.”
The group flashed plenty of that, too.
With a roster better suited for Linder’s up-tempo, floor-spacing style of play, UW went from the lowest-scoring team in the Mountain West a season ago to one that averaged 76.6 points per game, the most in the league. DuSell, Foster (41.9% despite missing six conference games with a knee injury) and fellow newcomer Drake Jeffries (36.9%) led the way from deep as the Cowboys shot more 3-pointers (704) and made more (251) than any team in the league.
It helped UW pull off a high-major win at Oregon State in the non-conference before sweeping two series during the conference slate. One of those came in late January against Nevada, which finished fifth in the league standings.
The Cowboys got a reality check when they followed that up with back-to-back blowout losses at SDSU, but Linder said that was a turning point for his youngsters. UW was far more competitive in single-digit setbacks to Colorado State in early February and then won four of its final six games.
That included a historic victory over San Jose State in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament, one in which the Cowboys set a tournament record with 111 points in regulation. UW, thanks in large part to a drastically different game plan, played SDSU to a one-possession game in the season-ending rematch.
“You could see, especially after we got beat by San Diego State the first time, just the sense of urgency in practice went up a notch,” Linder said. “It’s not necessarily with the way you move, but just the way you communicate and the intensity and the intent that every possession requires in order to be a championship-level team. It’s not built in a day. It’s not built over a month. It’s not built over a year.”
All of that youth means the Cowboys have a nucleus of players that figures to build together for a while. Even this year’s team is in line to return intact. In theory, every Division I team can say that since the NCAA has granted eligibility relief to all winter-sport athletes, including seniors that could elect to return for another season of competition.
Some seniors, though, figure to move on with their careers after having already spent four or five years in college, but UW doesn’t have a single senior on its roster that has that decision looming. So barring any transfers, all of the Cowboys’ significant contributors will return next season.
“For us, we’re excited because it means we’re all just going to be able to grow together again,” DuSell said. “Better chemistry. Everything like that. I think for everybody else, it’s really scary for the rest of this league because of how good we can really be.”
The Cowboys will also add signees Ben Bowen and Nate Barnhart as well as Utah transfer Brendan Wenzel to the mix for the 2021-22 season when they hope to add another layer to their ascent in the Mountain West.