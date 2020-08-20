Bridger-Teton campers disregard fire ban

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON — While doing her job to prevent forest fires, Lesley Williams Gomez encountered what she described as entitled attitudes and reckless behavior last Friday night on Shadow Mountain.

The Bridger-Teton National Forest fire prevention technician and patroller had heard from a volunteer ambassador that a group of 20-somethings were partying at Shadow Mountain. The group had assembled around a campfire, knowingly lit in violation of the regulations.

As Williams Gomez confronted the 16- to 18-person group, a 28-year-old woman from Aspen, Colorado — where the mountainsides are ablaze — stepped forward. She didn’t appear to regret the violation or $280 citation she’d have to pay.

“She mentioned that they would like to have their fire,” Williams Gomez told the News&Guide. “They wanted to keep the fire going and just pay for the fire.”

The Bridger-Teton has a campfire restriction in place, and that request was denied. Williams Gomez watched the group extinguish the blaze using water and dirt, and she made sure it was cold to the touch.

“They were not happy,” she said. “I was definitely ruining their good time.”