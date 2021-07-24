Bridger-Teton Forest becomes home for hundreds

“Unfortunately, the concerns are migrating to a new place,” Williams-Gomez said. “They’re going somewhere else, where there isn’t an ambassador.”

Illegal camping has especially sprung up farther south, in places like Fall Creek and Mosquito Creek roads. While making the rounds, Williams-Gomez has heard “heartbreaking” stories that have channeled her frustrations away from some individuals and toward some Jackson Hole businesses. Those businesses gave their staffers unrealistic expectations for housing when trying to lure them to Jackson Hole, and then pushed them toward the national forest when they couldn’t find anything.

“We can’t just use the national forest as the bedroom for employers to house their staff,” Merigliano said. “That’s not what the national forest is about.”

In the most deliberate of instances, staff tied to one luxury Teton Village hotel really tried to make their home on the forest. They outfitted a Fall Creek Road-area site with couches in anticipation of settling in for the summer, but were hit with a host of citations after a Red Top Meadows resident tipped off the national forest.

“Litter, food storage, fire violations,” Merigliano said.