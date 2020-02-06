'Bringing a chief home': Tribe celebrates return of headdress, hopes for more repatriation victories

ARAPAHOE — The approximately 250 tribal and community members hadn’t simply come on a Saturday to enjoy a free feast and listen to tribal leaders speak: they wanted to see what sat behind a three-walled barrier.

Behind the walls sat an elegant and well-aged headdress made of dozens of eagle feathers that streamed down about four feet, a yellow-orange and red cloth and a beaded headband that once belonged to one of the Northern Arapaho’s greatest leaders.

The headdress, belonging to revered Chief Black Coal, was home in front of its people for the first time in more than 130 years after a non-Indigenous man from Massachusetts gave it back to the tribe. It had been in his family’s possession since Black Coal gave it to the man’s great-grandfather. Chief Black Coal’s headdress was revealed for tribal members over the weekend during a repatriation ceremony and feast.

“Chief Black Coal was one of the last true chiefs of the Arapaho Tribe in the 1800s, so this is a great honor to be able to bring this home to our Arapaho people,” Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said. “We truly believe that the spirit of Black Coal reached out and called to bring this home.”