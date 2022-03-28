Brush up on wildlife safety before you hit the woods this spring

As temperatures rise and Wyomingites return to the woods, state wildlife managers want everybody to remember that bears are also emerging from their dens. And that bears aren’t the only animals we should admire from a (very) safe distance.

Wyoming’s biggest herbivores may lack the claws, fangs and reputations that deter most people from approaching, but officials say getting too close to wild elk, moose and bison is still a very bad idea.

“All wild animals can be unpredictable — are unpredictable,” said Christina Schmidt, public information specialist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Sheridan Region. “We encourage people to give all wild animals plenty of space, even more than what you think might be needed.”

The Game and Fish Department has published plenty of safety recommendations tailored to specific activities, from camping and backpacking to shed antler hunting, on the Bear Wise page of its website.

“If somebody is going to go spend the weekend in western Wyoming and bear country, I’d recommend they just spend 10, 15 minutes looking at (Bear Wise), and they’re going to be a lot smarter about what to do,” said Mark Gocke, Jackson/Pinedale regional information specialist for the Game and Fish Department.

Here are some of the basics.

Bear awareness

Anyone adventuring in a forested part of the state should keep an eye out for bears, and should carry bear spray, Gocke said.

Those safety fundamentals are especially important this time of year, when bears are waking up from hibernation, and the unmelted snow at higher altitudes confines both humans and bears — some of which are protecting new cubs — to lower elevations.

“They’re just coming out of the den and looking for food, and this is a time when they can find winter-killed game out on the landscape,” Gocke said. “And they’re going to defend that food source, typically.”

Bears tend to avoid humans, so long as they can see, hear or smell us before we get too close. Confrontations between our species and theirs are rare.

“It’s when bears get surprised, I think, is when things can go bad,” Gocke said. “A surprise encounter can be a dangerous encounter.”

Game and Fish recommends taking the same precautions around both black and grizzly bears. Those include looking for signs of bears, including bear tracks and scat, along with logs bears have torn up or rocks they’ve rolled over in search of food.

If those signs are fresh, it’s probably best to avoid the area; if they’re older, it’s still advisable to take note and stay alert.

And if you ever do end up face-to-face with a bear, avoid eye contact. Move slowly — don’t run. And don’t yell, especially if you’re in the western part of the state and unsure what kind of bear it is; while loud noises are likely to scare off black bears, they could provoke grizzlies.

“Just try to put space between you and that animal that is going to lessen the tension and be a safer environment,” Gocke said. “They’re not going to feel as threatened if you’re moving away.”

Scared bears might huff, moan, pop their jaws or salivate. Or they might charge, which is where the bear spray comes in. Even though most people will never have to use bear spray, it can save the lives of those who do.

“If there’s one thing that I can recommend people do,” Gocke said, “It’s carry bear spray.”

A reasonable distance

Most of Wyoming’s animals aren’t bears. Many can still seriously injure people who get too close.

“I think some people, in particular, view large animals like bison or moose as kind of slow and lumbering,” Schmidt said. “When they decide you’ve come too close and they need to protect themselves, they can become very defensive and move very quickly. And these are animals that are 1,000 pounds or more.”

Bear spray can be an effective deterrent in those situations, too — but maintaining a safe distance is almost always the only precaution needed. Schmidt recommends keeping binoculars handy and, for those in pursuit of close-up wildlife photos, investing in high-quality camera equipment.

“At the very least, you approach too close, the animal is going to run off, and then you’ve lost the chance to enjoy watching it,” Schmidt said. “Worst case scenario, you’re going to scare that animal into defending itself or its resources, and that can be very dangerous.

She also advises recreators to make plenty of noise to alert animals to their presence.

There’s no set distance, she noted, that might cause wildlife to react. The distance at which an animal starts to feel threatened is different for every individual. If it starts moving away, that’s a clear sign. It might lift its head, tilt its ears forward, stomp its feet, vocalize. But the indications will also differ across individuals and across species.

“You won’t know that threshold until you have crossed it,” Schmidt said.

It’s a good idea to talk to kids about not approaching or touching wildlife, including the young tucked away for safety in the early days of spring.

“Animals,” she said, “don’t know that you don’t intend them any harm.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.