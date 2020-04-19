Bryce Meredith was an All-American at Wyoming. Now he hopes to eventually be an Olympian.

“I get really torn because sometimes I’m like, ‘I’m young. I should still be training and being in a lot of contact with these people,’” Meredith said. “But the way it keeps kind of snowballing, it’s almost maybe like we just need to be far apart for the next couple of weeks and lay low and then worry about it when that time comes. We saw the Olympics aren’t coming until 2021, so obviously you can’t ever stop training for that long, but we’ve got time. So I’m not really panicking right now.”

In fact, Meredith is doing the exact opposite.

“I’m young. My plan is to wrestle year-round every year for the next couple of years, so this really doesn’t change anything. It just puts it at a later date. I think maybe this could be a blessing in disguise for me because I don’t know if I was quite to the caliber where I needed to be to become an Olympian this year.”

***

Eventually, Meredith wants to graduate to a career in MMA fighting, a natural step for many wrestlers. Growing up, Meredith and his friends, many of whom were boxers, were in fight clubs, so he’s always been a fan.

So much so that he named his 12-year-old boxer dog Rampage after former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.