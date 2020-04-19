Bryce Meredith was an All-American at Wyoming. Now he hopes to eventually be an Olympian.

LARAMIE — Bryce Meredith won’t ever be plucked from his roots.
A Wyoming native, Meredith grew up in Cheyenne and was a four-time state champion at Central High School. He started his collegiate career in North Carolina, but it was in his home state where Meredith became one of the nation’s most accomplished collegiate wrestlers.
He graduated from the University of Wyoming and recently bought a house in Cheyenne for when he wants to visit family and friends and temporarily escape the grind.
But there’s so much more Meredith wants to accomplish in his athletic career. And in order to get to where he wants to go, getting out of his comfort zone, he felt, was necessary.
“Honestly, I love being in Wyoming and love being in the front-range area,” Meredith said. “I’m a big snowboarder and snowmobiler. I have all my family out there. All the reasons I came back to Wyoming are still true for me. So for me to move back out to the East Coast, it kind of had to be for the right reasons based on my career, and I think that’s what I did.”
It’s been two years since Meredith wrapped up an All-American career at UW at the NCAA Championships in Cleveland, where he went out as a national runner-up. Now, under normal circumstances, he’s living two time zones away for a different reason.
Meredith is somewhat familiar with the East Coast, having wrestled one season at N.C. State before transferring to UW. This time, he has relocated to New Jersey, where he joined the Princeton Wrestling Club (PWC) and the New Jersey Regional Training Center (NJRTC) last year.
He made the move in order to focus on an international wrestling career and to take a serious run at his next major objective: qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. At the NJRTC, Meredith trains with other top-level wrestlers and has a full-time personal coach, former Ohio State standout and three-time Team USA wrestler Reece Humphrey.
“I don’t know if I can even think about words to describe becoming an Olympian, and I haven’t even got there yet,” Meredith said. “So I couldn’t even imagine when it actually happens.”
If it happens in Tokyo, Meredith will have to wait a little longer than he expected for that moment.
The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics had been scheduled for July 24. The International Olympic Committee held out on a decision longer than most sports leagues and associations amid the coronavirus outbreak, but the Games were eventually postponed for a year.
Meredith was supposed to wrestle in a qualifying tournament late last month before competing in the Olympic Trials on the campus of Penn State University the first weekend in April, but once he saw sporting events getting postponed and canceled nationwide in response to the virus’ spread, Meredith didn’t wait around to leave New Jersey, which, as of Friday, had more than 78,000 confirmed cases, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
Meredith traveled back to Wyoming, where he has been splitting time between his home in Cheyenne and helping his parents finish building a new house of their own. He’s made occasional trips to Laramie to spend time with his girlfriend.
“For me, I felt like I could just see what was happening. The writing was kind of on the wall as everything was unfolding,” Meredith said. “I would’ve been way more surprised if they didn’t cancel the Olympics or postpone them. That’s kind of fortunate for us because it was kind of the last thing to get canceled. It wasn’t quite as much a shock as if it would’ve been your senior year of wrestling and the NCAA wrestling tournament got canceled as it did. That was really heartbreaking to see for other people.”
***
Wrestling tends to have a shorter life span for most athletes than other combat sports, which is what Meredith wants to keep competing in as long as possible. While Meredith isn’t giving up wrestling any time soon, given he’s just 24 years old, he’s already got plans to eventually pursue a mixed martial arts career.
“Wrestling seems to hit people at the end of their career when they’re like 30, but you can fight until you’re 38, it seems,” he said. “For me, I just want to be a combat athlete as long as I possibly can. I’m just very drawn to the idea of two people stepping into a ring and testing themselves to a type of level that most people will never feel. I’d rather be a warrior and a guardian than a guardian of war.”
When it comes to the most illustrious careers in the history of UW wrestling, though, Meredith’s is certainly in the conversation. He achieved All-America status in each of his three seasons with the Cowboys as well as a unanimous No. 1 ranking and a 29-match winning streak at one point, finishing with a 94-15 overall record.
He advanced to the NCAA Championships three times and twice finished as the national runner-up. Meredith moved up from the 133-pound weight class he was in at N.C. State to 141 pounds at UW, and he hasn’t fluctuated much since. He now wrestles at 65 kilograms, or 143 pounds.
But Meredith has been forced to change his approach.
Meredith has started training in freestyle wrestling primarily because that’s the set of rules used in the Olympics. It’s a different model than the folkstyle rules used in collegiate wrestling.
The contrast is all in the technique and positioning, Meredith explained.
“In folkstyle wrestling, I was very, very good at getting off (the) bottom (position),” Meredith said. “I was very good when I was on top, staying on top and putting a lot of pressure on people. And to the normal viewer to see that, when somebody is on top of you wrestling really hard, it can take a lot out of the guy on the bottom. It can really break them. It’s kind of like drowning them with your weight and pressure.
“In folkstyle wrestling, I had the ability to do that, and I think it allowed me to break people more and put them in matches that maybe they wouldn’t want to have to fight through for the entire time. But now in freestyle wrestling, when you get on top, you’re only on top for about 10 seconds and then they bring you right back up because they like the action on the feet.”
Freestyle isn’t completely foreign to Meredith, who implemented the Olympic style as a youngster to finish fifth in the 2012 Junior Nationals and third at Junior Nationals a year later while wrestling for Wyoming USA. But Meredith said once he turned 17, he switched to folkstyle in order to compete in high school and college and never wrestled freestyle again until he was done at UW.
***
Familiarizing himself with the Olympic style again has been a steady process thanks to his training, which normally consists of a couple of hours of weights and conditioning each morning and a two-hour wrestling practice in the afternoon. Adequate rest and recovery time as well as proper nutrition are also vital to peak performance, Meredith said.
Investing in the change has helped Meredith grow more comfortable with it.
“I think now that I’m in my second year and more focused on becoming a better freestyle wrestler, I can look back on last year, and I didn’t do the right things I think mentally and physically, training-wise, to get to the level I’m ultimately trying to be, which is trying to make the Olympics or the world team in non-Olympic years,” Meredith said. “I would say last year was just a good learning curve to show you that you’ve got to be 100 percent all-in at this level and you have to dedicate yourself to the new style, because I was very comfortable with the college wrestling style and I wasn’t as comfortable with the freestyle wrestling. I’ve been doing that.”
It has started to show up in the results. Meredith lost the first match of his international career at the Alans International in Russia in December of 2018. A year later, he finished fifth at the Senior Nationals. In February, Meredith finished third at the Cerro Pelado in Havana, Cuba.
“I’m getting better at it. I’m getting really good at the top position in freestyle, and I’m really enjoying it.”
But Meredith hasn’t wrestled competitively in weeks. And since his usual training regimen involves plenty of human contact, he’s eased off that, too, with doctors and health officials recommending social distancing as the best way to stem the spread of the virus.
Meredith said his workouts now consist primarily of weights, running and other cardiovascular exercises. As of Friday, Wyoming had more than 300 confirmed COVID-19 cases, though Meredith added that number would likely have to “get a little bit more crazy” before he gives serious consideration to halting his training completely.
For Meredith, there’s a delicate, conflicting balance to strike between staying safe amid a pandemic and trying not to lose his physical edge as he tries to carve out a spot among the world’s premier athletes. But with the Summer Olympics now still more than a year away — the Games’ opening ceremony has been rescheduled for July 23, 2021 — Meredith is more inclined to err on the side of caution.
“I get really torn because sometimes I’m like, ‘I’m young. I should still be training and being in a lot of contact with these people,’” Meredith said. “But the way it keeps kind of snowballing, it’s almost maybe like we just need to be far apart for the next couple of weeks and lay low and then worry about it when that time comes. We saw the Olympics aren’t coming until 2021, so obviously you can’t ever stop training for that long, but we’ve got time. So I’m not really panicking right now.”
In fact, Meredith is doing the exact opposite.
“I’m young. My plan is to wrestle year-round every year for the next couple of years, so this really doesn’t change anything. It just puts it at a later date. I think maybe this could be a blessing in disguise for me because I don’t know if I was quite to the caliber where I needed to be to become an Olympian this year.”
***
Eventually, Meredith wants to graduate to a career in MMA fighting, a natural step for many wrestlers. Growing up, Meredith and his friends, many of whom were boxers, were in fight clubs, so he’s always been a fan.
So much so that he named his 12-year-old boxer dog Rampage after former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
“I was 11 years old and already kind of obsessed with the idea of fighting and these combat sports,” Meredith said. “For me, fighting outside of sports and outside of rules is very stupid and immature. You try to avoid those things as much as you can, but fighting within a rule set whether it be wrestling or MMA, I think that it should be held with a lot of respect, that you two are going to respect each other after you have the ability to beat each other up. I’ve just been very drawn to the idea of becoming a modern-day gladiator, and that’s kind of how I think of myself already.”
Having a background in a combat sport like wrestling is one factor working in Meredith’s favor when it comes to getting his MMA career off the ground. Another is his management firm, Martin Advisory Group, which already represents wrestlers-turned-MMA fighters Robbie Lawler and Ryan Bader among others.
But Meredith will wait until his run at the Olympics and a possible trip to Tokyo next year are over before going from wrestling to fighting. He said he’s done very little of the latter to this point and has never been in a cage fight.
And having a chance not only to represent his country and his home state on the mat but also compete for a world championship would help make up for the one thing that still eats at him from his time at UW: not finishing as a national champion. Meredith finished runner-up in 2016 and took that 29-match winning streak into the NCAA Championships two years later before again falling in the final to Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis — one of just two losses for Meredith his senior season.
“I still have weird nightmares about it sometimes. Or I have dreams where I’m given another year and so I get another chance at it. But I’ve won things. I’ve won big tournaments. I’ve won this and I’ve won that. And I’ve lost things. At the end of all of it, it’s not like it really makes you that much more happy.”
Which is what Meredith is at the moment. Even if his Olympic dream has been put on hold.
“A lot of times, people get really wrapped up in if I just had million dollars, I’d be happy. If I could just make the Olympic team, I’ll be happy. If I can just finish my Ph.D., then I’ll be happy,” Meredith said. “I think that’s kind of a diseased mind, especially in American culture, but people in general can’t get so caught up in what is it going to be? What is this? What is that?
“I think it’s very important we just stay in the now and we just realize how can I be the best version of Bryce today?”
