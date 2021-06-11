Budget casualties: Mental health and substance abuse services

“I think we really have to look at that when dealing with mental health, is the whole support system,” Friedlan said. “I think the hardest part about not being able to keep clients in the community is not having them in the same town as their families, or just in the town they’ve been in for a long time. They might have support systems here that are not family.”

Misty Robertson, chief nursing officer at Campbell County Health, said everyone involved was sad to see the Greenhouse close, but she’s trying to look at things optimistically.

“I hope we take this opportunity because this change had to happen to evaluate how else we can work together as a strong team to improve mental health,” Robertson said. “I hope we can take this unfortunate budget cut as an opportunity to maybe do something new or better or different that will continue to help patients.”

Scott is used to operating on a small budget, she said, but “we always find a way to do it.”

“It feels like the difference from when I started this job to now is that people in the community are much more ready to work together,” Scott said. “The agencies in town are realizing that if we’re going to continue to be able to help people, we have to do it in partnership. None of us can do it alone. It gives me some hope that people are going to work hard at least to try.”

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

