Budget cuts threaten academy, jobs in already reeling Guernsey

Many of those railroad employees continue to live in the town and commute long distances to work at other BNSF hubs. Locals aren’t sure how long such arrangements will last.

“I was really scared when they lost the railroad but then this came up and it was like, ‘what does this town have?’” Corrin Nogle, a social studies teacher and the school’s lead instructor, said. Her husband is a railroad worker, and when the company made its layoffs he took new work in Minnesota. For now, they are living apart.

Nogle has lived in the area since 2001, and her husband had been there since the 1990s. “We fully intended to live here the rest of our lives and retire here,” she said.

Now, they are waiting to see what happens to the school. Her husband wants to stay on a line that moves freight, not coal, she said. The railroad layoffs in Guernsey were driven by slowed coal traffic out of the Powder River Basin, and a freight line now seems a safer bet.

As a public school teacher in a state where politicians have been cutting budgets and arguing over education funding for almost half a decade, it is not lost on Nogle that both the loss of her husband’s job and the threat to hers originate from the same thing — a struggling fossil fuel industry.