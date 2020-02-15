Buffalo couple marks 65 years of wedded bliss

But Don’s hard work paid off, and he began to work his way up the banking ladder. Vyonne was working hard too, and the couple had five children by 1966. While Don was working to earn and provide for his growing family, Vyonne was taking care of the kids at home.

“It was the way it was back then,” Vyonne said.

Don admits Vyonne was the disciplinarian with the children.

“He always got to be the fun one,” Vyonne said.

Time, heat and pressure are what it takes to create a diamond. To undergo such pressure for so long, the diamond is popularly considered one of the most beautiful minerals on earth and the hardest natural material known to mankind.

To show his appreciation, approximately 30 years ago Don gave Vyonne the gift she had been wanting: a diamond ring. It was not their anniversary or her birthday. She considers the ring one of her prized possessions.

“It was just a gift he wanted to give me,” Vyonne said.

A lifetime together has given Vyonne and Don the opportunity to appreciate the changes in culture that allow moms more free time and dads to step up to take the reins of child care.