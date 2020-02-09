Buffalo game warden named Safari Club ‘officer of the year’

BUFFALO (WNE) — Buffalo Game and Fish Warden Jim Seeman has been named 2019 Shikar-Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming.

According to a Wyoming Game and Fish press release, Shikar-Safari Club International awards the honor annually to one warden in each state and Canadian province. The award honors outstanding performance and achievement.

Seeman said he was pleasantly surprised to receive the award after feeling honored to be nominated.

“To be nominated was a big deal,” Seeman said. “To get it is even bigger.”

Seeman has worked for Game and Fish for 27 years, beginning his career in 1992 as a reservoir crew patrol officer, and he was subsequently promoted to a warden trainee, according to the release.

His district game warden assignments included the Casper, Cody and Sheridan regions. Seeman transferred to the Buffalo game warden district in 2006, according to the release.

