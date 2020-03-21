Buffalo jump: Chicago natives leap into new lifestyle as bison ranchers

Matt said when he initially introduced himself to those he shared fences with, and told them that he planned to raise bison, there was a pregnant pause. He compared it to the old western movie scene where the stranger enters the saloon and the piano player stops, everyone quits talking and stares. By answering their questions, however, he was able to demystify the process. To some neighbors he’s now referred to as “buffalo guy.”

Bill Palmer grew up in the Shields Valley, has land bordering the Skoglunds and used to own part of their property. When Matt told his neighbor he planned to raise bison next door, Palmer was surprised. He said it’s not unusual to see rural land buyers looking for a new lifestyle, “but I feel sorry for people like that in a way,” he added. “They don’t know what they are getting into.”

The fact that the Skoglunds would be raising bison instead of cattle was no concern to Palmer, although some agricultural counties have taken a staunch anti-bison stance.

“I don’t really have any concern about it,” Palmer said. “It looks to me like they take pretty good care of them.”

He added that it’s “kind of nice” to see bison on the landscape, but the animals don’t seem to make much sense from a practical standpoint.