Buffalo;s Reiner moves into top 15 of PRCA bareback bronc riding standings
PRO RODEO

Buffalo;s Reiner moves into top 15 of PRCA bareback bronc riding standings

CNFR - day 1

Bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner, competing for Casper College, holds tight to Tombstone during the Bulls, Broncs & Breakaway competition at the 2019 College National Finals Rodeo at the Casper Events Center.

 File, Star-Tribune

With just over a month remaining in the 2020 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season, Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner is now 15th in the world standings.

Reiner, who rodeoed at both Sheridan College and Casper College, pocketed almost $2,200 last week to move from No. 16 into the coveted No. 15 position. The top 15 cowboys in each of the PRCA's six events, along with the top 15 barrel racers in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association standings, qualify for the season-ending National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Reiner tied for first place at the Eastern Montana Fair Rodeo in Miles City, Montana, over the weekend with an 88-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Check Yourself and tied for third at the Guymon (Oklahoma) Pioneer Days with an 87. He now has won nearly $32,000 for the season and leads No. 16 Chad Rutherford by a little more than $600.

Hillsdale saddle bronc rider Brody Cress remained third in the world standings with $71,350 on the season.

