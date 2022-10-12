Buffalo teacher to be honored

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns will honor former first grade teacher Carol Ruby at their 7th Annual Awards & Recognition breakfast on Nov. 2.

Ruby lived and taught in Johnson County for 45 years, a press release from the Boys & Girls Club states. She often used her love of music "to create melodies to aid memorization." That love of music extended to a program that her and her husband developed to train children in performing arts, her positions as director and co-director children's choirs and her own experiences as a vocalist, performing in several states around the country. Ruby also was involved with 4-H, teaching sewing and cooking.

She continues to volunteer in classrooms, the release notes.

In addition to Ruby's honoring, attendees will also hear from keynote speaker Gian Paul Gonzalez, who "inspired the New York Giants to their 2012 Super Bowl victory with his phrase, 'All In.'" Gonzalez is a teacher who works with at-risk youth and "empowers (them) with a message of hope and striving for excellence."

The breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m., with the program starting at 7 a.m. inside the club's gymnasium in Buffalo. The event is free to attend, but guests are asked to make a contribution if they feel led.