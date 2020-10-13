Burns football cancels final game due to COVID-19 quarantines

Burns activities director Barry Ward tweeted Monday afternoon that the Broncs football team would cancel its final regular-season game due to COVID-19 quarantines.

According to Ward, the team was made aware of the positive tests on Saturday. As a result, Burns will forfeit its home game against Torrington on Oct. 23. The Broncs' game at Newcastle scheduled for this Friday has been rescheduled for Oct. 29.

The Broncs, who play in the Class 2A East Conference, were 1-4 in conference play and 1-5 overall and had already been eliminated from the playoffs.

The cancellation is the third high school football games to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic this season. On Sept. 4, Newcastle's game at Buffalo was canceled and Powell's game at Douglas on Sept. 18 was also canceled.

