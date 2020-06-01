Business competition aims to spur more economic development on Wind River Reservation

In addition to providing loans to more small business owners, Swack said he’d like to eventually be giving smaller loans for expenses like a car or home repair. He added the organization has plans to work with tribal housing officials to hold first-time homebuyer classes to encourage more homeownership on a reservation that struggles with a severe lack of housing.

An organization like his — and the startup competition — could be especially beneficial on the reservation, Swack said, because a high number of borrowers face barriers to accessing capital because of having poor or no credit or having to go to an institution with explicit or implicit bias against tribal members for a loan.

“There’s a lot of issues that need addressing … and a CDFI can help address a few of those, most notably access to capital,” he said. “So our goal is to work with people to actually start businesses (and) spur entrepreneurship. We’re looking to work with them. Come in, show us a business plan (and) we’ll help you write it. And then we’re going to work with you to figure out what financing makes sense.”

Pandemic forces changes