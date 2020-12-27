Business relief program ends after doling out over $82 million to Wyoming businesses

A coronavirus-related relief program aimed at pumping money into hurting businesses in Wyoming has ended. But over half of all eligible applicants did not end up receiving the money they had hoped for. Demand for the aid simply outstripped available funding, the Wyoming Business Council said in a news release published Wednesday.

The state launched the Endurance Fund back on Nov. 2 to help businesses and nonprofits left out of an initial wave of aid for businesses, known as the COVID-19 Business Relief Program awards. The state allocated $24 million to the Endurance Fund.

That money was drawn from the $1.25 billion delivered to Wyoming in the first federal coronavirus relief bill this spring.

However, grant requests from the state's businesses far exceeded the amount dedicated to the Endurance Fund relief program.

When the application period closed on Nov. 18, the Wyoming Business Council had received applications from 2,197 eligible businesses and nonprofits. After seeing this high level of need, the state shifted additional funding to the program, but even the increased pot of money was not sufficient.

Together, the applicants had requested a total of $215.7 million, over double what was ultimately made available, according to the Wyoming Business Council.