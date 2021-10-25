Businesses to Wyoming lawmakers: No more mandates or regulations

The Chamber also objects to the rushed nature of the proposed legislation that doesn’t even give it time to read through the bills, let alone vet them through its attorneys, Steenbergen added, or allow it to prepare adequate positions to lobby the bills.

He and his group will be in Washington, D.C., this week on a preplanned trip that was scheduled months ago, requiring them to send proxies to attend the local legislative session and monitor it online from their busy conference.

“If you’re going to make these kinds of very large commitments, you need to give the people time to plan,” he said.

He also worried about the impact the mandate might have on the struggling health care industry that is already at a crossroads and is being put in “an impossible position.”

“We just don’t do business like this in Wyoming, historically,” he said. “It’s very concerning.”

The Wyoming Business Alliance has also publicly voiced its opposition to the proposed regulation.

In a statement, President Cindy DeLancey asked legislators to let business leaders and their employees make their own decisions and to instead focus on opportunities to grow and diversify the state’s economy.