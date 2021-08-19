Cabin, barn burn in northern Wyoming wildfire

A fire in the Bighorn National Forest has destroyed a cabin and a small barn, a spokeswoman for the firefighting effort said Thursday.

The two Forest Service-administered structures were lost amid extreme fire activity on Tuesday. They are the first structures to be lost since the Crater Ridge Fire ignited on July 17 about 30 miles northeast of Lovell, just south of Wyoming's border with Montana.

The fire jumped in size this week amid hot, dry and windy conditions, the latter of which temporarily grounded helicopters that were dropping water over the burning area. As of Thursday morning, the fire had consumed roughly 4,300 acres. On Monday, that total had stood at about 2,800 acres.

A cold front swept into Wyoming on Wednesday, bringing with it rainy conditions. However, it's unclear how much that precipitation will help crews working the blaze.

"It's hard to say how much (rain) will reach the fire, but firefighters are hoping for the best," states an update on the blaze posted Thursday.

Officials expect the fire, which was likely caused by lightning, will continue to burn until there is a "season-ending event such as heavy snowfall."