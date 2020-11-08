Caldera Chronicles: Capturing Yellowstone’s elusive gases

At the heart of the sampling equipment is a glass bottle with a stopcock from which air has been evacuated prior to field work. The pre-evacuated sample bottle may also contain an alkaline (high pH) solution, into which acidic gases, such as CO2 and H2S, dissolve and steam condensation is facilitated. This results in enrichment of the non-reactive gases, like helium, in the bottle headspace above the alkaline solution.

How gas is captured in the sample bottle without contamination from the atmosphere depends on the characteristics of the thermal feature being sampled. A corrosion-resistant device is used to divert the gases as they are emitted from the thermal feature, for example, a titanium tube inserted into a fumarole or an inverted plastic funnel placed on the surface of a pool or partially buried in the ground. The trapped gases are allowed to flow through tubing connecting this device to the closed sample bottle until all preexisting air has been purged from the setup. At some sites, long lengths of tubing and a painter’s pole may be used to allow sampling at a safe distance from the thermal feature.