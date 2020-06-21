Caldera chronicles: Yellowstone’s Spinner of Tall Tales

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jim Bridger was born in Richmond, Virginia, in 1804. Soon after, his family moved to St. Louis where in 1822, Bridger, then a blacksmith’s apprentice, decided to join a fur trade expedition bound for the Missouri River. During his adventures in the American West, Bridger would be among one of the first European-Americans to witness the wonders of Yellowstone.

Bridger was known to stretch the truth, as was made clear by many of his tales regarding the Yellowstone wilderness. While Yellowstone is truly indescribable, Bridger often presented the region as a place of mystery and magic which, of course, did nothing to help convince anyone of Yellowstone’s existence. For example, Bridger once described a petrified forest in Yellowstone that was home to “petrified birds that sang petrified songs.”

Bridger would also tell a tale of his hunt of a bull elk near what today is known as Obsidian Cliff. According to Bridger, every shot he fired at the elk caused not even the slightest movement. Eventually, he crept up on the elk and raised his rifle like a club, only to collide with a “mountain of clear glass” that was not only impenetrable but also acted as a lens, causing the elk to appear just a few feet from him when, in reality, it was miles away.