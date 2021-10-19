Campbell County Commission not allowing public comment on library issues

GILLETTE –- The Campbell County Commission will no longer be taking public comment relating to the Campbell County Public Library.

For the last three months, commissioners have listened to hours of public comment at their meetings from residents about the library, in particular with the teen and children’s sections containing books that deal with sex and LGBTQ+ issues.

The commissioners also have had two joint public meetings with the library board to address the topic.

On Friday, the county posted the agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting, and while the public comment section is scheduled for 9:40 a.m., it includes a note saying “Public comment will not be taken on the Library and the issues that have arisen surrounding the Library.”

Commission Chairman Bob Maul wrote a letter explaining the decision. He said he recognizes that it is an important issue for the community, but that people must trust the process.

“The library is engaged in its book challenge process and although some may be displeased with the length of time required in completing this process, this process must be allowed to proceed to completion,” Maul wrote.