Campbell County Commissioner calls to remove two library board members

GILLETTE — Campbell County Commissioner Rusty Bell has called for the removal of two library board members after claiming that they, as well as commissioners Del Shelstad and Colleen Faber, are involved with MassResistance and stoking the ongoing controversies surrounding the Campbell County Public Library.

In an email written Tuesday morning to deputy county attorney Kyle Ferris, who was recently hired by the Commission to handle civil matters, Bell provided screenshots showing Facebook accounts of Sage Bear, Chelsie Collier, Shelstad and Faber all showing them as members of the Wyoming MassResistance Facebook group.

MassResistance is a national organization known for its socially conservative, anti-LGBT views. It is commonly called a hate group.

Bell alleged Shelstad and Faber conspired “to place people in positions that put our employees in harm's way.”

"To see we have elected to put 2 members of this group on the library board is unconscionable,” Bell wrote in the email. “They certainly did not disclose this in their interviews, in fact, one of the commissioners told all the other commissioners that ‘Sage Bear does not have an agenda.’ This is not only misleading to the commission, but dissolves trust in not only the individuals but the body as a whole.”

The screenshots show that Faber joined the private Facebook group Aug. 24, 2021, Shelstad joined Oct. 3, 2021 and Bear and Collier joined on the same day, Sept. 20, 2021. The screenshots were dated Dec. 6.

Shelstad, Faber and Bear denied being a part of MassResistance despite being in the Facebook group. Collier could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

The original screenshots shown to the News Record had time signatures all within two minutes of each other on Dec. 6.

Bear was appointed to the library board in April of this year, while Collier was appointed in July. Bear now is the chair of that board. Bell did not vote for either of them during the appointment process.

Bell requested that the removal of the library board members be put on the agenda for the next commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday.

All five library board members attended last week’s commission meeting without advanced public notice, constituting an open meetings law violation, and Bell questioned whether there have been other illegal or unethical actions.

Shelstad told the News Record that he joined the Facebook group for a short time in the fall of 2021 to monitor the conversation.

He said someone had told him that he had been added to a MassResistance group chat on Facebook Messenger. Not knowing anything about the group, he said he got out of the group chat “immediately,” and that he joined the Facebook group only to learn more about MassResistance.

He said he then left the group after finding out he didn’t align with MassResistance’s beliefs when it came to the LGBTQ community. The screenshots showed him in the group as of Dec. 6. He was not listed as a member as of Wednesday and said he left the Facebook group Tuesday after seeing Bell’s email.

“After the library stuff started, it seemed like MassResistance attached themselves to me, instead of the other way around,” he said.

Shelstad said Arthur Schaper of MassResistance has sent “a lot of emails” to the commissioners’ office.

“I just didn’t respond to those, I didn’t want to establish a connection, and all the commissioners chose not to get into conversation with them,” he said.

Bear said she is “not familiar with any Facebook group” for MassResistance.

“Maybe at one point I wanted to see what the hullabaloo was about, but I’ve never seen one of their posts,” she said. “I’m hardly ever on Facebook.”

She said while she agrees with some of the points that MassResistance makes, including keeping sexual materials out of the hands of minors, the group goes “a lot further than I would ever go.”

Shelstad has said multiple times that when selecting people to serve on the library board, one thing he looked at was whether applicants had put in for that board before July 2021, when the library controversy started. Bear had applied for the library board before that time, which Shelstad said showed that she had no agenda.

He said he stands by the appointments of Bear and Collier, and wondered why Bell would bring this up now, in the last month of his term as commissioner.

Faber said she’s not a member of MassResistance, and that she joined the Facebook group a while back to monitor what was going on. She unjoined the group just recently.

She said she’s part of multiple Facebook groups to “keep a pulse on” what’s going on. The First Amendment allows people to peacefully assemble, Faber said, and that applies to social media.

“I guess Rusty is saying certain people he chooses aren’t afforded the same rights,” she said.

She said her goal is to make things better, and “I don’t think anything like this helps.”

“It fans the flames and stirs everybody up,” she added.

The library board had a special meeting Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the library’s collection development policy. Bear said no action was taken at the meeting.

The library board will meet again at its regular meeting Monday at 6 p.m.