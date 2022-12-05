Campbell County hospitalizations for RSV on the rise

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, cases at Campbell County Health rose in the last two months, keeping with recent trends seen throughout the United States.

Typically, the virus starts to make an appearance in January or spring, but this year, cases have shown up earlier, said Sherry Bailey, director of acute care at the hospital. In September, Bailey said those tested for RSV at the hospital had no positive cases. In October, the number increased to 5% and those tested for RSV at the hospital in November totaled about 19%.

“Over the last month, we’re averaging about four to five kids hospitalized with RSV on any given day and there would be more in the community who don’t come into the hospital,” she said.

Although it appears something like a cold, Bailey said the virus is more than that and has been around a long time. There is no vaccine to prevent the disease.

The virus is common and is often seen in babies and children younger than two years old, as well as some adults. It makes people sick by inflaming the nose, throat, lungs and breathing passages, which can in turn lead to pneumonia or bronchitis.

“This year we’ve also had 4-5 year olds coming in and it can also affect older adults, especially if they have some chronic illness,” Bailey said. “The adults are normally over 65 and are usually quite sick.”

The virus is highly contagious so if there is a sick child, it can easily spread to other children. But the good thing is, the virus can also be prevented. Kids washing their hands, not sharing toys and staying home when sick all decrease the spread of the virus.