Campbell county library board chair hopes to change library policy

GILLETTE — Changes will likely be coming to the Campbell County Public Library’s collection development policy, which library staff use to determine what books to buy for the library.

Campbell County Commissioners met with the Campbell County Public Library Board and library staff Tuesday morning to try to come to a resolution to the library controversy, which has been going on since July 2021.

“It’s time to put this issue to bed and move on, and protect our kids,” said Commission Chairman Del Shelstad.

Shelstad asked library board chair Sage Bear what her end game was.

“My goal is to change the collection development policy,” Bear said.

Her issue is that the library staff have said they’re following policy, but that policy has led to the library carrying certain books that some residents have deemed objectionable. Most of the books called into question contain sexual content. It’s not just books with LGBTQ materials, she pointed out.

“There are lot of heterosexual books in my crosshairs,” she said. “This is about sexuality being graphic, not about gender ideology. It might’ve started out differently, but since I took over, this is where I’m pointing it.”

Bear said she’d like to change the policy to put “guardrails” in place for “books that go into kid and teen areas.”

The library board is scheduled to talk about the collection development policy next week.

Bear also suggested creating a new area of the library called the “new adult section.” This section would contain books currently in the teen room that have “more mature topics.”

“That would solve a lot of the problems,” Bear said.

Terri Lesley, executive director of the Campbell County Public Library, said this would be difficult to implement.

She said it’s been tried in other libraries, and it’s “not flying well.” Additionally, the library is limited on space, so “a new section would be hard to create.”

“I don’t know that it would be popular,” she said. “I’m willing to talk about it.”