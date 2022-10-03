Campbell County library board looks at adding child policy

GILLETTE (WNE) — The Campbell County Public Library Board could be adding to the library’s current policy to include a section that specifically references children.

“One of my concerns is the library policies as they stand now put a lot of responsibility on parents,” said library board chair Sage Bear at a Sept. 26 meeting.

The library needs to let parents know what its policies are, Bear said.

She went over a policy she found on the website for a library in Texas, which defines a child as someone 12 and under. Kids 13 to 17 are young adults.

According to this policy, “children under 13 must have a parent, caregiver or guardian in the immediate vicinity of and in visual contact with the child,” Bear said.

Charlie Anderson asked how this changes the library’s current policy. Bear said it defines the age groups, and she’d like to add signage that tell parents that they’re responsible for the books their children read and not all books are appropriate for all children.

Library director Terri Lesley said she hadn’t gotten a chance to review the policy before the board meeting. No decision was made on the policy at that meeting.

She said she appreciates the work the library staff have done, but that she does not believe the library should be “enticing minors to be sexually active” and “leaving sexually explicit material in the children and teen areas.”

Bear added that parents can’t always monitor what books their kids are reading.