Campbell County School District to offer $300 incentive for staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

The CARES II Act designated about $135 million to Wyoming in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSR II) money. The Campbell County School District got $8.8 million from that, which can be spent through Sept. 30, 2023.

Those ESSR II funds will pay for the incentives. If 100% of the district’s 2,000-plus employees got vaccinated, it would cost the district $615,000.

If only 40% of the district’s employees proved they had been vaccinated, it would cost the district $246,000.

The incentive payments are taxable income.

The district provided early vaccination opportunities for its employees, beginning in January.

The first round of vaccinations, which began in coordination with Campbell County Public Health on Jan. 25, saw 606 of the district’s employees elect to receive the vaccine. At the time, it was estimated that about 34% of the district’s employees elected to get the vaccination.

Kip Farnum, the director of the district’s student support services, told the board of trustees in February that low percentages of substitute teachers and transportation staff had signed up, but certified staff members in some schools registered for the vaccinations in numbers nearing 50%.