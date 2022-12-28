Campbell County wants to get ahead on fourth district courtroom

GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County is hoping to get an early start on construction of a fourth district courtroom.

In August, Van Ewing was awarded a $1.3 million contract to remodel the first floor of the courthouse annex. The project is expected to take 150 days. The plan had been to start work on the second floor of the courthouse once the first-floor remodel is complete.

Now, because of timing, Public Works Director Matt Olsen is looking at seeing if some work can be done on that second floor as part of the current project.

“While that (annex project) is going on, we’re going to look at change ordering some of the work on the (courthouse) second floor to get them going right away,” Olsen said.

When the first floor of the annex is finished, it will be home to the Campbell County Adult Treatment Courts, the local public defenders office and guardian ad litem. The first two departments are currently on the second floor of the courtroom.

If this is successful, Olsen said he hopes to bid out the rest of the second floor project in January. It’s possible that work could begin as soon as March, Olsen said.

While the 6th Judicial District, which includes Campbell County, has been approved for a fourth district judge, the state is withholding the money until there is a space readily available.

Courtroom C, which is a circuit courtroom, will be redesigned to be a district courtroom. Some adjacent space will be turned into judge’s chambers and a jury room.