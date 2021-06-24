Campfire restrictions coming in northwest Wyo

In Idaho, Teton County Fire and Rescue imposed a burn ban effective Wednesday. The Caribou-Targhee National Forest — the Bridger-Teton’s western neighbor — is also discussing elevating to a partial fire ban, Cernicek said.

Vegetation in the region is abnormally dry for the third week of June, according to wildfire fuels indexes. Although not record dry, the gauge for the whole region shows that conditions are drier right now than in nine out of ten years.

Bridger-Teton wildfire specialist Andy Norman doesn’t see improvement on the horizon.

“The long-term forecast is for no significant relief in sight,” Norman said.

The National Weather Service is predicting highs in the low 90s by early next week, which means temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above average. No significant precipitation is forecast anytime soon.

Across the West, land managers and communities are grappling with drought and bracing for another big wildfire year, which have become more frequent as humankind’s activities have warmed the planet. On Tuesday the National Interagency Fire Center increased its preparedness level to four, just the fourth time it has gone to that level during June in the last 20 years.