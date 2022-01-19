Candidates begin to apply to replace state schools superintendent

Less than a week after state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow officially resigned from her post, the Republican State Central Committee is gearing up to nominate three possible replacements.

The central committee will meet Saturday to vote on three candidates. Gov. Mark Gordon will then choose one of the three to fill the position until January of next year.

There are at least four candidates who have submitted application materials so far: two teachers with doctorates in education, a former Balow cabinet member and a former state lawmaker.

Although the Wyoming Constitution does not require candidates to have a certain amount of experience in the state’s public education system, all four of those candidates have extensive histories in and around Wyoming public schooling.

Reagan Kaufman, a teacher at South High School in Cheyenne who won 2018 teacher of the year for Laramie County School District No. 1, stated in her application that she has experience “in all levels of education infancy to post-secondary.”

According to her resume, Kaufman has three degrees from the University of Wyoming all in education: a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in Social Studies, a Master of Arts in teaching U.S. history and a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction.

“Within this position, I will call for a significant revision of the Wyoming Social Studies standards with a focus on civic and economic education,” Kaufman wrote in her cover letter. “I will increase equity and access for students across the state, but especially in rural areas, to diverse and advanced coursework, quality Career and Technical Education, and dual language immersion programs to ensure Wyoming graduates are top competitors in a global marketplace.”

As an “educator in Wyoming for 30 years,” Michelle Aldrich stated in her application that she has “the ability to lead the Wyoming Department of Education during this challenging time while maintaining momentum.”

She currently serves as the state director of career and technical education in the Wyoming Department of Education. Aldrich also has experience in early childhood education, secondary and postsecondary education levels,” according to her cover letter.

Aldrich has her Ph.D. in adult learning and technology from the University of Wyoming.

Megan Degenfelder is the former chief policy officer for the Wyoming Department of Education and now works as a manager at an oil and natural gas company. For context, the current chief policy officer is serving as Balow’s replacement until the interim superintendent is selected.

“I have built a career around Wyoming’s greatest resources — natural resources and our youth, both of which continue to be under attack by the federal government,” Degenfelder said in her cover letter. “America has the greatest education system in the world, but it is under attack from within like never before,” she later added.

Without expressly saying it, Degenfelder indicated in her application that she opposed the teaching of critical race theory — an academic framework for examining how racism is ingrained in the nation’s society — in Wyoming classrooms. She noted that she plans to “ardently” support the Civics and Transparency Act, a bill that was introduced for the upcoming legislative session with the intention of keeping critical race theory out of Wyoming classrooms by creating an online directory listing all teaching materials and curriculum used in each school by grade level.

David Northrup, a former state representative from Park County, also threw his hat in the ring.

He is a current member of the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group, which is tasked with developing recommendations to improve the state’s education system.

Northrup helped chair the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee for four years, which he served on for a total of seven years. He also served on the Joint Revenue Committee for three years.

Earlier, Northrup taught geology from 1990 to 1995 at Northwest College and served on the Park County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees from 1999 to 2012, according to his resume.

According to state statute, the Republican State Central Committee is responsible for choosing interim superintendent nominees because Balow was a member of the GOP.

The central committee consists of the chairman and the state committeewoman and the state committeeman from each of Wyoming’s county-level Republican parties. That equates to 69 voters if everyone is present.

Those three nominees will then be sent to Gordon, a Republican, who will have five days to choose one to fill Balow’s spot for the next 12 months. Her term was set to end in January 2023.

To choose one, Gordon will conduct in-person interviews with each of the three candidates, said Michael Pearlman, director of communications for the governor.

“He is hopeful that the three candidates that are advanced for his consideration have, among other qualities, a dedication to children and an understanding of the importance of public education and what it means to the future of Wyoming,” Pearlman said in a statement. “He also believes it is important they possess a wide range of experience, because the Superintendent of Public Instruction also sits on the State Loan and Investment Board, the State Board of Land Commissioners and the State Building Commission.”

Exactly how the central committee’s selection process will work will be determined at the start of Saturday’s meeting. The committee will have a chance to vote and amend the proposed rules that govern the meeting and spell out how superintendent selection process will work.

Balow’s resignation comes at a pivotal time in Wyoming’s educational future. The Equality State’s K-12 education system has long been one of the best funded in the nation because of money from from fossil fuels, but that revenue stream alone can no longer support K-12 education.

This past general session, after a month of debate in committee rooms and on the floor, neither chamber could come to an agreement. No changes were made to how Wyoming pays for education.

Additionally, critical race theory and removing certain books from school libraries have become hot button issues.

In September, Balow appeared with two top state senators to introduce the Civics and Transparency Act. The superintendent was clear the bill was intended to challenge critical race theory.

“When it comes to politics in the classroom, I’ve made my position crystal clear that partisan politics and radical theories should not be forced upon our children,” Balow said in her statement.

Critical race theory is not currently being taught in Wyoming schools.

Balow started her teaching career in Hulett. In the 25 years since then, she has served as a national literacy consultant, an executive in state government, a policy advisor in the governor’s office, and the state superintendent of public instruction. Under Balow, Wyoming’s schools remained in-person for most of the pandemic, unlike many other public schools across the nation.

