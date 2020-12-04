Car collides with snow plow west of Riverton

A car struck a snow plow west of Riverton on Wednesday while driving in slick conditions, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reported.

No serious injuries were reported. The car suffered major damage, but damage to the plow was minimal.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 26 in winter conditions. The car slid into the front of the plow just outside of Riverton.

The plow was moving slowly at the time, according to the transportation department.

In light of the crash, transportation officials reminded the public to give the plows room to operate by staying well out of their way.

"Remember, the safest driving surface is behind the plow. If you must pass, don't pass on the right into the plume of snow being moved," said Riverton heavy equipment operator Mike Crawford. "Be sure on two-lane highways that you have plenty of time to pass. Keep a close watch. These huge plow trucks often stir up their own snow cloud while doing their work. It's sometimes impossible to see what's coming at you when passing a plow truck due to the ever-present snow cloud created by the plow truck."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0